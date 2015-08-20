Remains of WWII German soldiers found in Kiev

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Remains of WWII German soldiers found in Kiev

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A Ukrainian newspaper says Ukrainian and German servicemen have found remains of about 200 German soldiers buried in Kiev during the German occupation in World War II.

The Segodnya newspaper reported that Ukrainians and Germans have been engaged in the search for three weeks near a cemetery on the banks of the Dniepr in Kiev where 1,500 Germans are believed to have been buried between 1941 and 1943.

Segodnya on Wednesday quoted Alexander Romanenko of the German War Graves Commission saying that the work would continue until winter after which the remains would be shipped to Germany for identification and burial.

The German occupation of Ukraine from 1941 to 1944 resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Jews and left the Soviet Union’s breadbasket in ruins.