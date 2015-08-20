Remains of WWII German soldiers found in Kiev

MOSCOW (AP) — A Ukrainian newspaper says Ukrainian and German servicemen have found remains of about 200 German soldiers buried in Kiev during the German occupation in World War II.

The Segodnya newspaper reported that Ukrainians and Germans have been engaged in the search for three weeks near a cemetery on the banks of the Dniepr in Kiev where 1,500 Germans are believed to have been buried between 1941 and 1943.

Segodnya on Wednesday quoted Alexander Romanenko of the German War Graves Commission saying that the work would continue until winter after which the remains would be shipped to Germany for identification and burial.

The German occupation of Ukraine from 1941 to 1944 resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Jews and left the Soviet Union’s breadbasket in ruins.