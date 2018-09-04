FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Judge denies bid to dismiss charges in 2008 slaying

 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has denied a defense request to dismiss charges against a man accused in a slaying outside a suburban Pittsburgh restaurant a decade ago.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 44-year-old Freedom Bey remains scheduled for trial Oct. 4 unless his attorney appeals the ruling.

Bey was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the June 2008 shooting death of Brendan Brooks outside the Eat ‘n Park restaurant in Homestead. He argued that he acted in self-defense.

An appeals court ordered a new trial after defense attorneys located additional surveillance footage from the restaurant to which they didn’t have access in his 2010 trial.

Allegheny County Court Judge Jill Rangos declined to dismiss the charges Tuesday, saying there was no evidence of prosecutorial misconduct.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com