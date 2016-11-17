Committee to search for new University at Albany president

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Albany has named a committee to search for a new president.

Provost James Stellar has led the school as interim president since Robert Jones left this fall for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The 18-member search committee includes faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Committee chairman Michael Castellana says an executive search firm will be chosen in the coming weeks. The committee wants to recommend three finalists to the State University of New York chancellor by June.