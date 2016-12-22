Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
911 calls describe chaos after Reno school police shooting

By SCOTT SONNER
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police have released recordings of 911 calls from an adult who described the “chaos” after a campus police officer shot a 14-year-old at a Nevada high school and an hysterical student who said she was “about to throw up.”

KOLO-TV (http://tinyurl.com/h8gvcjx) first reported on a series of recordings released late Wednesday along with new details about the Dec. 7 shooting witnessed by dozens of students in a courtyard at Hug High School in Nevada.

“We have shots fired with a student down,” a female adult told the 911 dispatcher at 11:26 a.m. “We are locking down the school.”

It’s not clear from the recording that lasts less than 90 seconds whether the woman is a school police officer, teacher or other administrator.

The dispatcher asks if she knows the location of the suspect.

“No, I do not,” she answered. “It’s chaos right now.”

Two minutes later, a student reported she had just run away from the shooting scene outside the cafeteria.

“There’s a school shooting at Hug High School!” she yells. “Somebody just got shot.”

The student said she was “off campus” and didn’t know where the shooter was. She started coughing when the dispatcher asked again, “Where are you right now?”

“I’m about to throw up” the girl said. “It happened outside the cafeteria ... I just saw someone fall to the floor.”

At 11:32 a.m., the 911 dispatcher notified paramedics they were clear to enter the school grounds where a teen victim was down with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Reno police leading an ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting disclosed for the first time on Wednesday that the 14-year-old cut a classmate with a knife, then chased him through a crowd and advanced toward the officer before he was shot.

“Many details of this investigation have been corroborated by witnesses and cellphone videos of the incident which were taken by students,” the city police department said in a statement, adding that detectives have now interviewed more than 100 witnesses.

The teen, who was shot once in the chest by a Washoe County School District officer, last was reported in critical but stable condition at a Reno hospital.

His lawyer, David Houston, said the special needs student had been beaten and bullied before. He said the boy brought kitchen knives from home to defend himself against another anticipated attack.