Governor taps deputy treasurer to be state finance director

 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A deputy state treasurer will become the new director of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Thursday that he’s appointing Laura D. Jackson, who has more than 27 years’ experience in state government, to succeed Kevin Upchurch, who’s retiring June 30.

“Laura’s decades of experience and wealth of knowledge about the state’s budget make her a perfect fit to lead DFA,” Bryant said in a news release.

Jackson has been deputy treasurer since January 2012. Before that, she was bond advisory director for the finance agency and bond and collateral director for the treasurer’s office.

Jackson said she is thankful for the confidence the governor has shown in her.

“My entire career has been dedicated to state government, and I am honored to serve in this new capacity,” Jackson said in the news release. “I understand this is a tremendous responsibility, and I look forward to this new challenge with anticipation.”

DFA has about 400 employees and oversees financial matters for state government, including maintenance of public buildings and payment of contracts.

As director of the agency, Jackson will be the state’s chief fiscal officer, overseeing management of Mississippi’s budget. She will also serve on the five-member group that estimates how much revenue the state will collect each year.