NJ adds 10,000 jobs but jobless rate climbs to 3.2%

 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey added more than 10,000 jobs in October, though the jobless rate rose from 3.1% to 3.2%.

That’s according to data released Thursday by the New Jersey Labor and Workforce Development Department. It says the rate went up — despite the increase in the number of workers — in part because more people began looking for work.

Sectors adding jobs included leisure and hospitality, education and health services as well as trade, transportation, and utilities.

The manufacturing saw a decrease in jobs for the month, as did the financial activities and public sectors.

The national unemployment rate is 3.6%.

New Jersey officials also released revised jobs figures from September. That data showed the state lost 1,800 jobs, rather than a decrease of 200 jobs, as was reported earlier.