2 convicted of double killing during LA drug deal gone wrong

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Southern California men have been convicted of a double murder authorities say happened when they opened fire during a drug deal gone wrong.

Prosecutors say Guillermo Teran, 27, of Oxnard was convicted Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances including robbery.

Tomas Ramos Ochoa, 37, of Los Angeles was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Christian Barrera-Rivera, 23, and Sonny Peña, 28, were fired upon soon after meeting with Teran and Ochoa for a drug deal.

The victims fled but their killers caught up with them in the San Fernando Valley and shot them to death.

Ochoa faces consecutive prison terms of 30 years to life while Teran faces life in prison without parole.