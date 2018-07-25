Firefighter arrested for auto body shop assault

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island firefighter has been arrested for severely beating an auto body shop owner and his son.

Police charged 45-year-old Providence firefighter Willard Whiting with felony assault Tuesday in connection with the attack at Cranston Collision.

Authorities say the firefighter was yelling at a woman in the shop’s parking lot Sunday when he was approached by the owner and his son.

Cranston police say he attacked both men, leaving the son beaten and bleeding profusely when officers arrived.

The son has been hospitalized with a broken eye socket and a skull fracture.

Attorney Michael Pisaturo says he has no comment at this point because the case is pending.

The firefighter entered no plea during his arraignment Tuesday.

Providence officials say he is on leave without pay for reasons unrelated to the assault.