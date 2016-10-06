Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Idaho man arrested in death of decapitated Nevada woman

By SCOTT SONNER
 
Share

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An Idaho ranch hand has been arrested as a suspect in the killing of an Elko County woman after sheriff’s deputies say he led them earlier this week to her severed head buried a mile from where her decapitated body was found in northeast Nevada’s high desert a month ago.

Jose Segundo-Huizar, 46, of Jerome, Idaho was being held without bail Thursday in the Elko County Jail on suspicion of open murder in the death of Carmen Magallanes-Sanchez, 34, of Ryndon.

Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the victim after a hunter came across a shallow grave Sept. 4 just off the Mountain City Highway about 30 miles north of Elko. But they didn’t disclose until this week that she had been decapitated because they didn’t want to compromise the investigation.

“We had decided as an investigative team to keep several details secret to see who knows what, based on what information,” Elko County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin McKinney told The Associated Press.

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

The Elko Daily Free Press first reported Monday night’s arrest after Sheriff Jim Pitts told the newspaper Segundo-Huizar admitted killing the victim.

McKinney said detectives working in concert with the Idaho State Police recovered “quite a bit” evidence — including a potential murder weapon — after serving a search warrant Monday at Segundo-Huizar’s home in Idaho just north of Twin Falls.

“He made some admissions and then he voluntarily came down to Elko to show us where parts of the body were buried,” McKinney said. “I haven’t received word if we have recovered a knife yet, but we recovered a hammer we are sending off for analysis.”

McKinney said they haven’t positively identified the skull, pending results of an autopsy at the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Reno.

“But circumstantially, we think it is our victim,” he said. He said it isn’t yet clear whether she was decapitated before or after she was dead. Parts of the remains had been scattered across the sagebrush-strewn desert by animals.

Segundo-Huizar and his wife in Idaho have two sons living in Mexico, authorities said.

Detectives have been working on the case since Magallanes-Sanchez’ boyfriend reported her missing on Aug. 24. They began to develop leads through social media shortly after they identified the body through fingerprints on Sept. 15, McKinney said.

“We did some searches of her Facebook pages and went through some communication via cellphone and emails and things like that and recovered some information that led us to our suspect”, he said.

Pitts told the Free Press that Segundo-Huizar claims the pair had an intermittent relationship and that his statements suggest they got into an altercation in a dispute over having sex.

“That is what we got from him at this point,” McKinney confirmed. “I wouldn’t really call it a domestic dispute because they didn’t live together. There was some sort of association — romantic, or I’m not sure how you would put it.”

Segundo-Huizar made an initial court appearance Tuesday before Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons, who approved his application for counsel and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.

Kriston Hill, chief public defender, told Simons she would handle the case. She did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prosecutors told the judge they intended to file a formal criminal complaint late this week or next. Deputy District Attorney Tyler Ingram said in an email to the AP on Thursday he could not comment because the case is pending.