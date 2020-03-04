Florida lawmakers rally behind 6-year-old arrested at school

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Florida lawmakers rally behind 6-year-old arrested at school

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
 
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers rallied behind a 6-year-old girl who was zip-tied at school and arrested last fall, when the state House on Wednesday unanimously passed a measure requiring law enforcement authorities to put procedures in place for arresting children under age 10.

The child’s family last month made public footage from the officer’s body camera public, intensifying outrage among the public and lawmakers over the arrest.

The video showed the crying young girl asking for someone to help her and pleading with the arresting officer for “a second chance.”

The child, Kaia Rolle, watched from the gallery of the Florida House with her grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, as lawmakers stood with her in solidarity and approved the legislation.

Other news
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays

“Asking for a second chance is a universal principle that is found at the core of our existence here in this country,” said Rep. Kionne McGhee, the Democratic leader in the House. McGhee sponsored the measure in his chamber.

The legislation, an amendment dubbed the “Kaia Rolle Act,” was folded into a school safety bill spawned by the Parkland high school shooting.

Asserting that there were too many young children being arrested at schools, McGhee told fellow lawmakers it was “incumbent upon us at this very moment, at this very hour, to answer the call that young Kaia rendered when she was being arrested.

“The first call she said was, ‘Please, help me,’” McGhee said. “Young Kaia, I want you to know that this body has heard you.”

The sponsor of the original bill, Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo, drew applause from Democrats when he called McGhee’s change a “friendly” one.

The amendment was adopted unanimously before its host bill also secured the approval of House members.

Outside the chamber floor, Kirkland expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support.

“I needed people to know that there is this law in the books that allows our babies to be arrested. It was not a one-off with Kaia. It can happen to any child and any family out there, and that we needed to make a change.”

Change could come soon, although the Senate would also have to approve the measure.

“We just can’t just sit here and sympathize and empathize, or send love or send our regrets,” Kirkland said. “We’ve got to do something to stop this.”

The outrage began in September when officers arrested the girl after officials at her charter school, Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy, said she kicked and punched staff members. She was charged with misdemeanor battery and ordered to appear before a judge. However, the charges were dropped.

The officer, Dennis Turner, a member of the Orlando Police reserves, was fired shortly after the incident. Police Chief Orlando Rolon said at the time that the officer did not first get the approval of a watch commander before arresting the girl, as department policy required.

In the video, Kaia is seen and heard asking about the zip ties.

“What are those for?” she asks.

“They’re for you,” Turner responds before tightening them around the child’s wrists.

“Help me. Help me, please!” Kaia then pleads through sobs.

“Please, give me a second chance,” she said as she was escorted to a police car.