Officer in Nevada resort town accused of sex with teen girls

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A veteran Las Vegas police officer who worked in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin was arrested Friday on suspicion that he had sex with at least two teenage girls he met at the local high school, the department said.

Christopher Peto, 47, was held at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges including kidnapping, lewdness with a minor, soliciting a child for prostitution and child abuse, records showed. He could face life in prison if he’s convicted.

Peto is a Las Vegas Police Protective Association member but union executive Steve Grammas declined immediate comment about the arrest.

Peto is accused of sex acts during the last two years with at least two girls between the ages of 13 and 17 who investigators said he encountered at Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School “and during calls for service.”

Peto has been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999. The department said he was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police cover Laughlin, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.