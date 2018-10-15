FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Shooting at Louisville residence leaves 2 dead

 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Louisville residence has left two people dead.

News outlets report Louisville Metro Police said in a statement that authorities responded Sunday evening to a service call at the home. Police spokesman Matt Sanders said officers arrived to find the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home. He said both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the two people who died as 36-year-old Tiffany Tomerlin and 41-year-old Jeremy Logsdon.

Sanders said police aren’t looking for suspects, but the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.