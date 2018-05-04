FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Connecticut man pleads guilty to flare gun shooting

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 24-year-old Connecticut man already serving a 32-year prison sentence for manslaughter has pleaded guilty in two unrelated cases, including one where he was charged with shooting his girlfriend in the eye with a flare gun.

Michael Fortin, of Andover, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless endangerment in connection with the flare gun shooting.

Police say Fortin shot the woman with the stolen flare gun in February 2015, and as a result, surgeons had to remove her eye.

The other charge of possession of a pistol without a permit is related to a September 2015 confrontation during which a hiker told police Fortin pulled a gun and threatened him.

Fortin was sentenced to four years in prison, to be served after his current sentence is completed.