Man killed in forklift accident at New Jersey warehouse

 
ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man was killed when the forklift he was operating overturned at a New Jersey warehouse and fell on him.

Elmwood Park police say 59-year-old Lin Yi Hui, of Brooklyn, got too close to the edge of a ramp while operating the forklift Thursday. It then tipped over and Hui was ejected.

Hui ended up on the ground and the forklift fell on top of him, striking his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene from extensive head trauma.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the accident.