Kentucky corrections officer fired after repeated violations

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky corrections officer previously suspended for excessive use of force and several other violations was fired earlier this year over accusations of repeated insubordination on the job.

An altercation with another guard preceded Daniel Nussbaum’s firing from the Kenton County Detention Center in May, according to records recently obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer through the Kentucky Open Records Act.

Nussbaum had been the subject of numerous documented complaints during his time working for the corrections department, beginning in 2008. In March, and then again in April, he got into shouting arguments with two separate deputies and repeatedly failed to complete tasks required of him, policy violation reports revealed.

Before that, Nussbaum was suspended for 30 days in 2018 for violating use-of-force policies. A lawsuit filed by former inmate Steven Jordan accused Nussbaum of slamming him to the floor, giving him a bloody gash to the head. In a video recorded by Nussbaum’s body-worn camera, Jordan can be heard screaming in pain before saying, “I need to go to the hospital.” He later received stitches.

Nussbaum said Jordan had smacked his hand away and “assumed an aggressive stance,” but an investigation concluded that neither of those things occurred.

Additional violations documented against Nussbaum include a 2018 written warning for failing to turn on his body camera to record an inmate encounter and a 2013 suspension for a fist fight with another deputy.

A case note in a 2017 evaluation stated Nussbaum was “quick to go defensive and argue with others.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer doesn’t say if Nussbaum or corrections officials have commented on his termination.

