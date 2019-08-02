Cyclist critically injured in collision with car

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Police say a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Essex, Vermont.

The collision happened at the intersection of Sand Hill Road and Vermont Route 117 on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the cyclist, 51-year-old Robert Ursiny, of Essex, suffered life-threatening injuries. Police say he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he remained in critical condition on Friday.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex Police Department.