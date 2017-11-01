Veteran prosecutor nominated for US attorney in Louisiana

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating a veteran prosecutor to serve as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, the White House announced Wednesday.

Trump’s nominee, Brandon Fremin, currently serves as director of the criminal division of the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Fremin, 43, previously served as an investigator and prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney’s office. He also was a federal prosecutor in the Baton Rouge-based Middle District.

Corey Amundson has served as the acting U.S. attorney since Walt Green’s resignation in March. Green was among dozens of U.S. attorneys who were ordered to resign several weeks after Trump’s inauguration.

The district, one of three in Louisiana, is comprised of nine parishes.

Fremin, a Baton Rouge native, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994 to 2002. He received his law degree from Louisiana State University and his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, called Fremin “an excellent choice” and said he looks forward to his Senate confirmation.

“Brandon served his country as a Marine. I anticipate him taking the same intensity to this job,” Cassidy said in a statement.

Landry called him a “tremendous asset” to the attorney general’s office, which he joined in January 2016.

“Brandon has truly lived a life of public service, both as a Marine and a prosecutor,” he said in a statement.