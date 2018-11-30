FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man admits to string of violent crimes, faces 200 years

 
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to committing a string of crimes that involved multiple robberies and shootings.

The Hour reports that 21-year-old Tyreik Gantt, of Stamford, pleaded guilty this week to a dozen felony offenses including two counts of armed robbery and attempted murder. He faces more than 200 years in prison for the crimes.

Prosecutors say Gantt and a co-defendant robbed two Chinese food delivery drivers and shot one after stealing and burning a car in January 2017. Police say the pair shot at a rival gang member and wounded a man in a convenience store the same month.

Gantt also faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 18-year-old Shane Slinsky.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

