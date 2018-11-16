FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Whooping cough cases on the rise in South Dakota

 
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the number of reported cases of whooping cough is on the rise this year.

Ninety cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, have been reported since the beginning of the year, the highest number of cases since 2014 when the state had 109.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whooping cough can be deadly to infants, but is easily preventable. Pertussis is highly contagious and is spread through the air by the cough of an infected person. Early symptoms are similar to a common cold, but within two weeks the cough becomes more severe.

Infants under 6 months and the elderly are most at risk.