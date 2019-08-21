Mississippi sheriff who lost primary resigns amid inquiry

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi sheriff who was unseated in a primary election earlier this month has resigned abruptly amid an investigation, while the Democrat who defeated him is running unopposed after a Republican dropped out of the race.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigned Tuesday, giving up the last few months of his term. Cantrell lost the Aug. 6 Democratic primary to Kevin Crook, who won a majority in a three-way field. On Wednesday, Republican Andy Hood dropped out, leaving Crook without opposition in the November general election.

Local news outlets report a video surfaced before the Democratic primary showing a county jail inmate assembling a sign with Cantrell’s name on it. Cantrell has denied wrongdoing.

Logan Reeves, a spokesman for state Auditor Shad White, says investigators looked into several allegations against Cantrell and sent an affidavit to the Monroe County prosecutor summarizing findings.

“Our understanding is the sheriff has resigned as a result,” Reeves said.

County Prosecutor Candace Cooper has not announced any charges against Cantrell.

Hood said he had no desire to run against Crook.

“He’s a fine Christian man who can put a new set of eyes on that department,” Hood said, describing Crook to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal . “I think he’s the best man for the job.”

County supervisors say they plan to name an interim sheriff on Friday, to occupy the position until Crook takes office in January. Chief Deputy Curtis Knight is in charge until then.