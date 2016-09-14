Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Teen at center of California police sex scandal out of jail

By PAUL ELIAS
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The teenager at the center of a northern California police sex scandal was released Wednesday from a Florida jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge.

The teen, who turned 19 on Aug. 25, says she had sex with 30 officers in seven law enforcement agencies over the last two years. She said she had sex with four officers before she turned 18.

She appeared outside the Martin County, Florida, jail with her father and two California attorneys Wednesday, who say they are planning to file a lawsuit against the officers who allegedly abused her and their departments. She declined comment.

“We intend to hold everyone accountable,” Oakland lawyer Pamela Price said during a small news conference outside the jail.

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify sex crimes victims.

The teen was arrested Aug. 29, three days after checking into a Stuart, Florida, addiction treatment center. She admitted biting a security guard during a scuffle with center staff and agreed to write a letter of apology as part of her plea.

The Richmond Police Department helped arrange for her trip and enrollment in the addiction treatment center, all of which was paid for by a state crime victim’s fund. The teen’s lawyers and others have questioned the department’s motives for arranging for a victim who is the key witness in a wide-ranging police scandal to be sent across the country for counseling.

“There is no reason or rhyme why she is in Stuart, Florida,” Price said. “She is not a drug addict. She is a child victim of human trafficking.”

Richmond Police Chief Allwyn Brown has not responded to numerous requests for comments. He said in a public statement Monday that the department was trying to help the teen.

“Representations that we ‘sent’ this teenage witness away or had her ‘removed’ to Florida distorts reality,” Brown said. “The teenager, in consult with her family, made a choice to seek in-patient treatment.”

The teen’s lawyers say she will return to California soon.

Her release from jail and return to California clears the way for the Alameda County district attorney to charge seven current and former officers implicated in the scandal. The district attorney said she wouldn’t formally file charges until the 19-year-old woman was able to return to California and testify against the officers if necessary.

District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said two officers will be charged with sex with a minor. Two others will be charged with prostitution and three will be charged with unauthorized access of a police computer system and failure to report sex abuse.

O’Malley said investigators found evidence the teen had sexual encounters with officers in three counties outside her jurisdiction of Alameda County across the San Francisco Bay from San Francisco. Authorities in San Francisco, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties have not said whether they plan criminal charges or are investigating.