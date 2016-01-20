Dubai police: Exposed wiring likely sparked NYE tower fire

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Dubai police: Exposed wiring likely sparked NYE tower fire

By JON GAMBRELL
 
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Exposed wiring likely sparked the New Year’s Eve blaze that engulfed a 63-story skyscraper in Dubai just hours before a nearby fireworks display at the world’s tallest building, police said Wednesday.

Dubai’s police chief Maj. Gen. Khamis Mattar al-Mazeina said investigators ruled out any criminal cause for the fire at The Address Downtown.

But he refused to say whether the fire was caused by negligence on the part of the tower’s builder, Emaar Properties. He also downplayed the idea that the building’s cladding may have caused the rapid spread of the blaze, though the quick-moving fire resembled others that have engulfed buildings in Dubai and elsewhere covered in the panels.

“An electrical short circuit can happen anytime and these wires are on the exterior and can be affected by the elements like heat, wind, humidity,” al-Mazeina told journalists gathered at police headquarters. “Our job is to determine the cause of the fire and to avoid any misinterpretations of the accident.”

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials voted Thursday, July 27, 2023, to nearly double Milwaukee County's sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy

Emaar Properties, which has built much of Dubai’s downtown and the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, had no immediate comment. The company’s stock, at 5.69 dirhams ($1.51) a share before the fire, stood at 4.64 dirhams ($1.26) on Wednesday — a decline of 18 percent.

Emaar has hired an outside contractor to assess and restore the damaged tower, its burned-out hulk now wrapped in a giant beige tarp. Emaar plans to reopen the hotel, based on orders from Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Speaking under a portrait of Sheikh Mohammed, al-Mazeina said forensic evidence gathered by investigators pointed to the wiring causing the blaze. They presented images of the wiring, and another investigator, Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed, said the wiring in question was in a vent between the 14th and 15th floors.

The Address Downtown included a luxury hotel with nearly 200 rooms, along with more than 600 residential units. Rentals of a one-bedroom can run $70,000 a year.

The Dec. 31 fire started around 9:30 p.m., racing up the sides of the building. Authorities nevertheless went ahead with the fireworks show, and the building smoldered and flamed into the next day.

Fourteen people suffered minor injuries in the blaze, but it raised new questions about the use of aluminum-composite panel cladding on skyscrapers. It was at least the eighth such fire in the United Arab Emirates alone, and similar blazes have struck major cities across the world, killing dozens of people, according to an Associated Press survey.

The panels’ flammability can be significantly reduced by replacing some of the plastic inside the panels with material that doesn’t burn so easily. However, when installed in uninterrupted rows, as they are on many Dubai towers, more flammable types of cladding provide a straight line of kindling up the side of a skyscraper.

Emaar has not released specific details about the type of cladding used on The Address Downtown. The state-run The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi has reported that the cladding on the building was the fire-prone type seen in other blazes.

A nationwide UAE survey of existing buildings has been ordered in the wake of The Address Downtown fire, and additional guidelines will be put in place in March to ensure new buildings are constructed to a higher standard, Emirati authorities have told the AP.

___

Associated Press writer Fay Abuelgasim contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellap .