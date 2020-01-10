U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
6 people sentenced on charges from fatal Providence stabbing

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Six of the eight people charged in connection with the beating and stabbing death of a man killed after he left a Providence nightclub have been sentenced, Rhode Island’s attorney general said Friday.

The defendants pleaded guilty in Providence Superior Court and were recently sentenced in connection with the June death of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral, of North Providence, Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

The men received sentences of 10 years, with six to eight years to serve and the rest suspended with probation, for assault or a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony assault. Some of their attorneys had argued that Cabral provoked the attack and the men should face lesser charges.

Antonio Fortes, 29, Sequoya Reels-Felder, 28 and Daniel Garcia, 29, were sentenced to serve eight years. Sharkym Brown, 24, Emery Page-Janarelli, 26 and Dayquon Stevens, 27, were sentenced to serve six years in prison.

Two others were indicted in the case on Monday and are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 29.

Police say Cabral and several of the men had been in Club Seven and Cabral was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of a nearby pharmacy.