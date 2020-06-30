New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually

By NICK PERRY
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Tuesday canceled its plans to host a major meeting of U.S. and Asian leaders next year because of the coronavirus, opting instead to lead a virtual summit.

New Zealand was scheduled to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Auckland. The event would have brought thousands of people to the country throughout the year, culminating in a leader’s week in November 2021.

APEC focuses on trade issues, although it also provides a chance for world leaders to catch up. Its 21 members include the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Last year, Chile canceled the APEC leaders’ meeting because of violent anti-government protests. This year Malaysia has been hosting virtual APEC meetings.

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said it was necessary to cancel next year’s summit now for planning and security reasons.

“There were people who would be coming in months and months in advance, all caught by the COVID-19 situation,” Peters said. “So we had to accept the plain fact that we couldn’t do it, other than by the mechanism we’re going to use now.”

New Zealand has been praised globally for its health response to the virus. After a strict lockdown, the nation of 5 million people has eliminated community transmission, at least for now. Its 22 active cases are all quarantined travelers who returned from virus hot spots including the U.S., India, Pakistan and Britain.

New Zealand has shut its borders to almost everybody except returning citizens and residents, who are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he understood the reasoning behind the cancellation.

“I am disappointed that Auckland won’t physically host APEC, but the health of our country has to come first,” Goff said in a statement.

New Zealand had already run into problems with an expensive convention center it was building to host the summit. Workers accidentally set the roof on fire in October. It burned for several days, sending a noxious plume of smoke over the city and forcing organizers to find alternative venues.