FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man who robbed store with meat cleaver sentenced to prison

 
Share

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for using a meat cleaver to rob a smoke shop and convenience store in St. Joseph.

Nick Avila of St. Joseph was sentenced Friday after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree attempted robbery, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison. Buchanan County Circuit Judge Patrick Robb ordered Avila to serve 12 years.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Avila admitted he used a meat cleaver to threaten a clerk during a robbery Jan. 11 at MSA Smoke Shop and Groceries. The clerk wasn’t injured.

Avila said he took cash, a carton of cigarettes and a soda.

Avila originally was charged with first-degree robbery.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com