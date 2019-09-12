Kentucky state park handed over to city

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Levi Jackson Wilderness Road is no longer a state park.

WYMT-TV reports the park that includes historic trails now belongs to the city of London.

London Mayor Troy Rudder says local officials have seen a decline in both the condition of the park and the number of visitors over recent years.

The station reports negotiations between the city and the state led to state officials agreeing this month to turn the park over to London.

Rudder says he hopes the city can make upgrades and attract more visitors to the park.

___

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/