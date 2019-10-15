University holds Indigenous Peoples Day events Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont is inviting community members to an Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony.

The daylong event, which includes a celebration and education, takes place Tuesday, the day after Vermont’s first official Indigenous Peoples Day, at locations around campus.

Organizers say there will be a ceremony with Abenaki chiefs and elders, workshops and panel discussions on Abenaki spirituality and history; a tour of the Fleming Museum of Art’s Native American Collection and more.

A full schedule of events can be found online at go.uvm.edu/uvmipd.

A handful of states, including Vermont, celebrated their first Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus.