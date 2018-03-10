FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alabama man sentenced to prison for marijuana garden

 
Share

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama man is going to prison for growing marijuana in his backyard.

A judge this week sentenced 40-year-old Robert Michael Musick of Athens to three years in prison and two years of probation for drug trafficking.

The Athens News Courier reports Musick was arrested in 2015 after police found marijuana plants in the yard behind his home.

Officers found at least seven marijuana plants, and police estimated there was at least 15 pounds of marijuana if all the leaves were harvested.

Musick’s first trial ended in a hung jury; a prosecutor says one juror didn’t believe marijuana should be illegal. Musick was convicted during a second trial.

Defense lawyer Sherry Phillips says no one should serve three years in prison for growing marijuana in his backyard.

___

Information from: The News Courier, http://www.enewscourier.com