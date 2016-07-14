Man accused of catching 625 undersized crabs

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — Officials say a Virginia man illegally caught more than 600 undersized crabs near Somerset County.

Maryland Natural Resources police say 40-year-old Daniel Mariano Jr., of Tangier, Virginia, was charged with violating Maryland’s fishing regulation after he was found with 625 undersized crabs.

Police say Mariano was unloading his catch last week in Crisfield when officers arrived to measure his harvest and discovered the crabs, which were returned to Maryland waters.

It isn’t immediately clear whether Mariano has an attorney.