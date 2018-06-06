FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Hatchet death suspect arrested in Kentucky

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the man sought in a Tennessee hatchet killing (all times local):

10:28 p.m.

Police say the suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing has been arrested in Kentucky.

Metro Nashville Police on Tuesday evening tweeted that Domenic Micheli was arrested by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green.

They also tweeted that Metro Nashville Police are en route to Kentucky.

Police say Micheli attacked and killed his former boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, early Monday with a hatchet and another bladed instrument at The Balance Training center in the Belle Meade community while Paavola was assisting clients with a workout.

Gallatin is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from Belle Meade.

___

12:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing limped into an urgent care facility in a nearby town less than two hours after the attack.

Metro Nashville Police on Tuesday tweeted photos of Domenic Micheli walking into and out of a Gallatin urgent care facility Monday morning. Police say he was limping from a left leg injury.

Police are still looking for the 36-year-old, who will be charged with murder.

They say Micheli attacked and killed his former boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, early Monday with a hatchet and another bladed instrument at The Balance Training center in the Belle Meade community while Paavola was assisting clients with a workout.

Gallatin is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from Belle Meade.

Police believe Micheli is driving an older model small silver Toyota Prius or Yaris.

___

11:45 a.m.

The suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing was found competent last month to stand trial for a U.S. Secret Service arrest near the White House in April.

According to a Washington federal court document, a psychologist found Domenic Micheli “alert, cooperative, and very pleasant,” saying issues possibly present when he was arrested in April “may have abated.”

It says Micheli provided “information that could potentially be interpreted as irrational,” but didn’t significantly interfere with his understanding of court proceedings.

Police say the Secret Service arrested Micheli for driving to a White House-complex checkpoint and refusing to move.

A May 18 docket entry said Micheli remained in pretrial halfway house bond status.

Micheli remains at large. Police believe he killed a former boss with a hatchet and another blade at a Nashville area fitness center Monday.