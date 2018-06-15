FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kansas brothers repair paddle boat involved in 1978 disaster

By TIM HRENCHIR
 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — “The Whippoorwill” was the name of the flat-bottomed boat struck by a small tornado 40 years ago during the deadliest water disaster in Kansas history.

Still, as they prepare to put the massive vessel back in the water after more than a decade in dry dock, current owners Matt and Josh Abramovitz are pondering what to name it. The two brothers are concerned calling the boat “the Whippoorwill” might open up old wounds for others due to its tragic history, Josh Abramovitz said.

“But regardless of what we name it, people will still call it ‘the Whippoorwill,’” he told The Topeka Capital-Journal .

The Abramovitz brothers, who are from Valley Falls in Jefferson County, bought the double-decked replica of an old-fashioned paddle wheel steamboat nearly two years ago. They are working on the boat in an outdoor area at Jefferson County’s Lake Perry Marina, where they hope to get it into the water by July 4.

Other news
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper

“It’s a work in progress, but it’s getting there,” Matt Abramovitz said.

The Whippoorwill, which was built in 1965 at Leavenworth, became part of Kansas history just before 7 p.m. on June 17, 1978, when 16 people drowned after a small tornado struck it at Lake Pomona, about 35 miles south of Topeka. About 60 passengers and crew members had boarded the steel-hulled showboat, where guests planned to dine and see a nightly Vassar Playhouse performance of the musical “Dames at Sea.”

Roughly 15 minutes into the cruise, the crew saw a funnel dancing across the water. The skipper turned the 65-foot boat to head for shore, but couldn’t get it out of the way.

The tornado capsized the Whippoorwill about 100 yards offshore in water about 25 feet deep. Many of those who died were trapped beneath the boat when it rolled.

Lawsuits filed by relatives of those who died and survivors of the tragedy brought about settlements totaling nearly $2.5 million.

The Whippoorwill was subsequently repaired. Years later, it was converted into a houseboat and renamed the “Georgia May,” Josh Abramovitz said.

He said the 45-ton paddle boat has been kept on land since roughly 2005, when a fire created holes that caused it to sink in shallow water at a dock.

Josh Abramovitz said they bought the Whippoorwill in July 2016 from Ragen Backstron of Shawnee, who had earlier sold a different boat to Matt Abramovitz.

When Backstron moved to Florida to be near his mother-in-law, who was ill, he thought about selling the Whippoorwill for scrap. But Matt Abramovitz said he “just couldn’t let that happen,” considering the boat’s history.

Even if the Whippoorwill hadn’t been involved in the 1978 tragedy, Josh Ambramovitz said, he would consider it historic simply because it’s driven by a wheel.

He said Backstron offered the boat to Matt Abramovitz at a reasonable price that he “just couldn’t pass up.”

The brothers used a semi-tractor and low-boy trailer to transport the boat from its former location at Edwardsville in Johnson County to its current site.

Matt Abramovitz is 26 years old and a driver for Heartland Trucking, while Josh Abramovitz is 28 and a school bus driver for Valley Falls Unified School District 338.

The brothers have made repairs to the boat that included fixing damage done when beavers chewed on its paddle wheel, Josh Abramovitz said.

Those assisting the brothers have included their parents, Dave and Lisa Abramovitz.

Lisa Abramovitz acknowledged some folks are not as enthusiastic about the paddle boat as her sons are.

“We’ve had people tell us they don’t want to get on the boat, because it’s haunted,” she said.

The brothers hope to start a business called “Perry Paddlers,” through which customers would pay to ride the paddle boat on day cruises on Lake Perry.

But Josh Abramovitz said they haven’t yet met all the guidelines the Army Corps of Engineers requires to earn certification to do that.

“So right now it’s just going to be a casual cruiser,” Dave Abramovitz said.

“A very large casual cruiser,” added Josh Abramovitz.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com