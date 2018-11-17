FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Rhode Island adding trout to ponds for Thanksgiving weekend

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State environmental officials say they will be stocking ponds with trout for Thanksgiving week.

The Department of Environmental Management is adding hatchery-raised trout to four ponds across Rhode Island before Thanksgiving weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing. The DEM says about 2,000 trout will be added.

DEM Director Janet Coit says she hopes anglers of all ages will take time on Thanksgiving weekend to reconnect with the outdoors and head out to a favorite fishing spot. Anglers who are 15 years old and older must have a current Rhode Island fishing license.

Rainbow and brook trout will be added to Olney Pond at Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln, Meadowbrook Pond in Richmond and Stafford Pond in Tiverton. Brown trout will be added to Carbuncle Pond in Tiverton.