Ex-model, boyfriend deny killing California doctor in Vegas

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy in the killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas.

Kelsey Nichole Turner and Jon Logan Kennison stood in shackles Thursday while a prosecutor said a decision whether to seek the death penalty will be made before their next court date June 27.

On Tuesday their former housemate, Diana Pena, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and implicated Turner and Kennison in the March killing of Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Pena is free from jail and is due to testify against Turner and Kennison.

Burchard lived in Salinas, California. Police say he had an intimate relationship with Turner and paid rent on a Las Vegas home where Turner, Kennison and Pena lived.