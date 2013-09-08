Former Springfield Mayor Dimauro dies at 80

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Former Springfield Mayor Theodore “Teddy” Dimaruo will be laid to rest Wednesday as family and friends remember his dedication to the city and a variety of political and charitable causes.

An obituary by Dimauro’s family in The Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/13w8uS9 ) says he died Friday at the age of 80. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

DiMauro was mayor from 1978 to 1984, after having served on the Governor’s Council.

Former Mayor Michael Albano told The Republican that Dimauro was a business-friendly mayor who played a key role as the city’s tallest buildings were constructed.

The funeral is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Forestiere-Smith Funeral Home in East Longmeadow. A burial ceremony will be held at Mt. Carmel Church in Springfield, followed by entombment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield.

