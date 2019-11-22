U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Dutch police: 2 trains possibly hit by gunfire; no injuries

 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say two trains in the southern Netherlands may have been hit by gunfire. Nobody was injured in either train.

Breda police tweeted Friday night that a passenger train traveling from the city of Tilburg to nearby Breda, close to the border with Belgium, “could possibly have been shot.” Five windows were damaged.

Police also say that a train using the same tracks arrived in the southeastern city of Eindhoven with a broken window also possibly caused by gunfire.

Breda police say that forensic experts will examine both trains Saturday to establish what happened.

Nobody was immediately detained, and police appealed for witnesses.