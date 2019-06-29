FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

South African workers fill Mandan-area farm, ranch labor gap

By JACK DURA
 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Jacque Myburgh is grateful to American farmers.

Since 2017, the 40-year-old native of Pretoria, South Africa, has worked on farms and ranches in the Dakotas under a federal work visa program for temporary agriculture workers. He helped the Hatzenbuhlers of Diamond J Angus west of Mandan with cattle and calving this winter before heading to his summer work on a South Dakota farm.

“It means a lot for somebody like me to have people like American farmers open up their doors for us to come work for them so that we can provide for our families back home,” Myburgh said in March, the day before he left for his new job.

Rancher Stephanie Hatzenbuhler said her family had trouble finding help for their farm and ranch — part of the larger workforce shortage racking North Dakota with as many as 30,000 job openings.

Other news
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?

Hatzenbuhler has participated in the H-2A program for three years now, going through a third party for paperwork and arrangements for winter and summer seasonal workers, who are all South Africans.

For the most part, they’ve worked out, though the family’s selected worker for this summer broke his ankle the first day on the job and afterward took a trucking job for a Hoople-area farmer.

“You have to find the right guy, and there’s expense in everything,” Hatzenbuhler told the Bismarck Tribune .

Replacing her summer worker came amid the tough work of planting and calving, but she found a replacement from Williston who had been laid off, which was better than buying another plane ticket to bring a new worker from South Africa.

Winett Mackenzie, 20, comes from a farming background in Fouriesburg, South Africa, and will be with the Hatzenbuhlers until December. He became an H-2A worker for the farming experience and to see how North Dakota farms operate. He plans to return home to farm with his dad after two or three years in the U.S.

Myburgh also plans to spend three years in the U.S. before returning home to his wife, Tonia, and son, Kyle. He worked on his father’s farm until it sold, then had stints as a butcher, engineer and a worker in the jewelry industry, in which his wife worked as an importer.

He enjoyed farming and wanted to work in the U.S., both of which he’s been doing on winter and summer shifts for two years while providing for his wife’s courses in wedding and event planning and for his son’s schooling.

Hatzenbuhler said she knows a few other people who use H-2A workers. As an employer, she has to provide lodging and a vehicle for the worker. Mackenzie will be helping with planting, fencing, haying and harvest.

H-2A workers, mostly from South Africa, have been steadily increasing in the state the last two fiscal years, from 1,500 in 2017 to 1,700 in 2018, according to North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer, who also was labor commissioner until recently. The agriculture sector is a bit different when it comes to the statewide workforce shortage, she added.

“The ag workforce is an interesting thing to try to understand in North Dakota because it’s an industry where you don’t see the same type of employment practice as you would in non-ag-related industries,” Kommer said. Farmers and ranchers don’t often post job openings, she added.

Hatzenbuhler said she prefers workers with previous experience in the U.S. so she can call former employers with questions.

Despite a rocky start to this summer, she said, finding Mackenzie was worth the strain. She’s been happy with him.

"(When) these guys come here, they’re not partying or having fun with other South Africans, they pretty much live with you,” Hatzenbuhler said. “They want to work, so that is their main goal because they’re only here for so long and they have to go back, so you get a lot done with them.”

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com