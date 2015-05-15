Police identify victim in Springfield stabbing death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the name of the 25-year-old woman stabbed to death in Springfield this week.

Police say Monique Van Zandt was stabbed multiple times at a home on Franklin Street on Tuesday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Van Dorsey Jr., has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges and is being held without bail pending a competency hearing next week.

A court psychiatrist testified Dorsey was high on PCP the night of the killing and was a regular user of the drug.

It was later revealed Dorsey has a history of domestic violence.

His lawyer has retained the right to seek bail.