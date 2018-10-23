FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Report: Russian researcher stabs colleague in Antarctica

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The Interfax news agency says that a researcher at Russia’s Antarctic station has stabbed and injured a colleague in an apparent emotional breakdown.

The agency said Tuesday the incident occurred on Oct. 9 at the station’s canteen. It added that the injured researcher has been delivered to a hospital in Chile.

There has been no immediate comment from the Russian authorities.

Interfax said the assailant later voluntarily surrendered to the chief of the Bellingshausen Station and was placed under house arrest. The agency noted that the incident has resulted from “tensions in a confined space.”

The Bellingshausen station was founded by the Soviet Union in 1968 and is named for the 19th-century Russian explorer of the Antarctic.