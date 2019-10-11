5 get prison for mistaken-identity gang killing

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

5 get prison for mistaken-identity gang killing

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Five men were sentenced to prison on Friday for the brutal stabbing death of a teenager who was mistakenly targeted as a gang rival.

State Supreme Court Justice Robert Neary pronounced the sentences for the June 2018 killing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

The victim, known as “Junior,” was followed into a Bronx bodega, dragged onto the street and stabbed with knives and machetes.

The crime triggered protests demanding “Justice for Junior.”

Other news
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
FILE - G Herbo performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. On Friday, July 28, 2023, the rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies

Guzman-Feliz, who lived about a block from where he was slain, wanted to become a police officer. He was a member of the NYPD Explorers program, which introduces young men and women to careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

A video of the attack showed a bread knife piercing his neck and delivering the fatal blow.

The judge sentenced Jonaiki Martinez Estrella to life without parole. Jose Muniz, Elvin Garcia and Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago got 25 years to life and Manuel Rivera got 23 years to life.

“Junior came to symbolize all of the young people who have lost their lives to brutal gang violence,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in June, and the verdict “fortifies the Bronx community’s stand against violence.”

Eight other defendants are scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 22.