FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Authorities release name of man killed in pressroom accident

 
Share

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Florida man who died after becoming trapped underneath a piece of machinery that was being removed from the pressroom of a Pennsylvania newspaper.

The Lehigh County coroner says 32-year-old Ruben Ocasio-Fernandez, of Cape Coral, became trapped at The Morning Call in Allentown on Tuesday afternoon. Crews have been dismantling the printing press after the paper’s printing operations moved to Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Morning Call has reported that newsroom workers heard a loud boom shortly before Ocasio-Fernandez was found. He was working for Britton Services Inc., a Belvidere, Ill.-based machinery installation contractor.

Authorities say the man died of multiple blunt-force trauma and the death has been ruled an accident.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.