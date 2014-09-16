Brazil removed from UN World Hunger Map

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian government Tuesday hailed a new United Nations report that for the first time removed Latin America’s biggest country from the World Hunger Map.

“Leaving the Hunger Map is a historic milestone for Brazil. We are very proud because overcoming hunger was a priority for the Brazilian state,” Social Development Minister Tereza Campello said in a statement.

The State of Food Insecurity in the World 2014 was released Tuesday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and the United Nations World Food Program.

According to the report, the number of undernourished Brazilians has fallen by more than 80 percent in 10 years.

A feat Campello said was achieved through a “mix of public policies that have ensured more income for the poorest Brazilians, an increased food supply and a consolidation of Brazil’s social safety net.”

She referred to investments made in family farming, minimum wage increases and the Bolsa Familia (Family Grant), a federal program that provides cash stipends to poor families who keep their children in school.

“Together have allowed Brazil to overcome extreme poverty,” said Campello.

She also mentioned a National School Meals Program that provides meals to 43 million children and youths every school day.