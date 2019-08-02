Man sentenced to 2 years for assaulting elderly priest

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting an elderly Catholic priest.

Joshua August was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty but mentally ill in March to first-degree assault in last year’s attack on 74-year-old Rev. William Graney. The 26-year-old August also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault of an office worker at Resurrection Parish church in Wilmington.

Investigators said parish employees heard noises and found August punching and kicking Graney in his office. Witnesses said August then poured wine on Graney, hit him with the bottle and sprayed compressed air into Graney’s mouth.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly said Graney had been trying to help the “troubled, homeless man.”

Court documents showed August was upset over “weed” he wanted back, and that he wanted to kill Graney.