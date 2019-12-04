Mexico City sanctions unauthorized sharing of sexual images

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City has approved a bill establishing hefty prison time for the filming or distribution of sexually explicit images without a person’s consent or through deceit.

The measure known as “Olimpia’s Law” was passed unanimously Tuesday by city lawmakers. It typifies the offense as a crime and sets four- to six-year sentences. Penalties can increase by two to three years when the perpetrator is a relative of or has been in a romantic relationship with the victim.

The city congress says it guarantees rights to personal privacy and sexual privacy and protects the integrity of women.

The law is named for activist Olimpia Coral. She tweeted that passage was a “moment when you don’t know whether you are dreaming.”