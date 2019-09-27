Stem cells lost in freezer failure at Children’s Hospital LA

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Stem cells lost in freezer failure at Children’s Hospital LA

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A freezer malfunction resulted in the loss of blood stem cells from 56 child patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, but no child’s health is in jeopardy due to the incident, the hospital said in a statement on its website.

Patients and their families were notified in letters sent earlier this month and a phone line was established for families with questions, the statement said.

“We apologize for any distress or confusion that this has caused our patients and their families,” the hospital said.

The hospital said it also apologized after learning that the letters informing the families were addressed to the patients.

Other news
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

“These blood stem cells, all of which were collected from patients, were in long-term storage,” the statement said. “We routinely collect cells early in a child’s course of oncology therapy for possible future use. When excess cells are not needed, they remain in storage in the unlikely event that they could become helpful in the future.”

The hospital said the failure involved freezer temperature sensors and that safeguards in place at the time were “insufficient.”

The freezer has been replaced, the sensor monitoring and alert system has been upgraded, power sources have been double checked, maintenance has been increased, and engineering staff are being trained on the new system, the hospital said.

Chief medical officer James Stein told the Los Angeles Times that all but one patient had gone through initial therapy and that patient did require recollection of stem cells.

Collecting stem cells again from the patients would only be recommended if needed in the event of a relapse, Stein said.

“We think that’s going to be incredibly unlikely so we wouldn’t ask anyone to do that in advance,” he said.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit institution founded in 1901 and located in East Hollywood.