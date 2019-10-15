U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Police officers face gunfire twice in less than 24 hours

 
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Police officers in one South Carolina city say they have faced gunfire twice in less than 24 hours.

Florence Police say no one was hurt in either shooting.

Authorities say the first shooting happened Monday evening as officers served a drug warrant.

Police Chief Allen Heidler said Fredrick Whitley ran from the home firing at officers and three officers shot back. No one was hit, and the chief says Whitley was arrested.

Police said Tuesday morning, officers and firefighters checking on a foul odor at a Florence home were fired on by a woman inside as they forced their way inside.

Authorities say no one was hit and the officers were able to get the woman in custody for a mental evaluation without firing back.