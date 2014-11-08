Northern Illinois fugitive arrested in Wisconsin

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A fugitive from northeastern Illinois who evaded capture by last month by ramming a police vehicle has been arrested in Wisconsin.

Fifty-year-old Wallace A. Henshall of McHenry had four warrants out for his arrest on charges that include burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says he was arrested Thursday in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Police say he was found in possession of a firearm and a police scanner.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1w0Ka4Y ) that he is being held on $345,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to McHenry County.

Police say officers trying to serve him with arrest warrants in October were thwarted when Henshall rammed into a police vehicle and escaped.

