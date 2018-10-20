FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Girl dies after court allows more time on life support

 
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 9-year-old Texas girl at the center of a three-week court battle with a hospital to keep her on life support has died hours after an appeals court allowed her parents more time to find a facility to maintain her life support.

A spokeswoman for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Payton Summons died Friday evening. She declined further comment.

The Texas 2nd Court of Appeals on Friday afternoon had upheld a Monday court order allowing her parents to keep her on life support at Cook until Monday.

The hospital’s doctors had declared the child brain-dead and beyond hope of recovery after her heart went into cardiac arrest for an hour on Sept. 25. They had wanted to remove her from life support on Oct. 1, but her parents obtained a court order blocking the move for a week. After the order expired but before hospital doctors could remove her life support, the parents obtained another week extension after failing to find a facility willing to assume her life support. That extension was to expire at 6 p.m. Monday.

Attorneys for the hospital appealed, saying the extension asked hospital staff to maintain a dead person on ventilation and continue treating a “deceased deteriorating body.” The attorneys argued such measures were “medically, ethically and morally repugnant.”

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com