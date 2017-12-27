Mother: Son killed by police suffered from PTSD, depression

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed by Tulsa police on Christmas says her son had a history of mental illness and could’ve been high on a psychedelic drug.

Police said Jacob Craig, 31, was shot Monday by Officer Jairo Calle, who was responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near the Hillcrest Medical Center. They said Craig was naked and pointed a gun at Calle after he arrived on the scene.

Tulsa police Capt. Mike Williams said Craig was shot multiple times.

Craig’s mother, Kim Flanagan, told the Tulsa World that her son was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after witnessing the death of his pregnant fiancee about 10 years ago. She reportedly died after their vehicle was struck by a drunken driver. Flanagan said Craig tried to revive her but couldn’t.

Flanagan said her son began suffering from mental illness after the death of his father when he was 8. She said he suffered from significant paranoia and depression.

“That was trauma one,” she said. “With his fiancee, that just pushed him over the edge. He couldn’t recover from that.”

Flanagan said she told officers that she learned from her daughters that Craig had mushrooms prior to being shot.

“It had to have been laced with something,” she said. “I told the officers they better find out who sold that to him.”

Court documents show Craig received a deferred sentence earlier this year following a plea deal on charges of reckless handling of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.