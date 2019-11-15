Incentives increase for contactors working on Business I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina highway engineer says contractors working on the Business Interstate 40 renovation can maximize their incentives by finishing their work by Dec. 31.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Pat Ivey, a division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said current timelines call for completing two bridges and an underpass by the end of the year or in early 2020.

Ivey said all the timelines depend on the weather cooperating but noted the cold weather the city is experiencing is not helping any plans to beat the Dec. 31 date for a maximum contractor payday.

Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem has been closed since November 2018 for a $100 million renovation.

