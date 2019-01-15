Connecticut man acquitted in slaying of teen girlfriend

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his teenage girlfriend with a shotgun blast to the neck has been acquitted of the most serious charges he faced.

The Hartford Courant reports that a jury on Monday found 24-year-old Torrick Maragh not guilty of murder, but did convict him of illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Prosecutors say Maragh killed 18-year-old high school senior Nasashalie Hoy in January 2016 in the basement of a Hartford home during an argument over Hoy’s contacts with another man.

Maragh maintained that Hoy killed herself during the confrontation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Hoy’s death a homicide, not a suicide.

Maragh faces up to 10 years behind bars on the gun charges at sentencing March 28.

